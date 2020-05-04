“data-reactid =” 23 “> For just over a year, the Duchess of Cornwall has been secretly taking ballet lessons accompanied by a low-key group of” old friends “.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” When we are in London we meet once a week and it has made an incredible difference. I have always loved dancing, but I have never tried ballet, “Camila confessed in a video call that she had with the president of the Royal Academy of Dance, Darcey Bussell, to promote the ‘Silver Swans’ initiative, which tries to encourage those over 55 to enter the world of ballet through classes taught online.

“data-reactid =” 27 “>” At first I thought it would be a lot of fun and that I would laugh a lot watching everyone stumble and lose their balance, but you have to concentrate so much that you don’t have time to focus on others. When I’m standing there the only thing I think about is: ‘Relax your shoulders, take a deep breath, keep your posture.’ They are small things that are recorded in your memory, “he revealed.” You may end up coughing and complaining towards the end, but you feel much better. And it’s a lot of fun. “

“data-reactid =” 28 “> Throughout the isolation period, both Camila and Carlos – who are in their Scottish residence – are trying to stay active by doing at least ten minutes of physical exercise each day because, otherwise On the contrary, “in a few weeks we would not even be able to get out of bed.”

“I do a little Pilates and Silver Swans classes. And I try to walk a lot, because I love it,” he added.