Ducati wants to win the home grand prix

05/25/2021

Act. At 11:31 CEST

Nobody doubts it in him anymore MotoGP World Championship, today, that the Ducati ‘Desmosedici’ It is the best bike in the large category. Not only because it wins, but because it has already proven itself effective on all types of tracks (Qatar, Portimao, Jerez and Le Mans). It is true that the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), winner in Doha and Portimao, is leader of the championship, with only one point of advantage over the Italian ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), which, following the trail marked last year by the Mallorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki)A brand new 2020 champion with just one win, he is fighting for the title without having won a single race yet.

But, of course, after the ‘Diablo’ there is not only Bagnaia (sorry, three podiums in five races), one point behind the leader, but there is the French Johann zarco (Ducati, three second places in five races) but also, also, the third Ducatista or, who knows, if soon the first, the Australian Jack miller, winner of the last two races at Jerez and Le Mans. Yes, the small group of favorites is closed by the second official Yamaha, that of the Catalan Maverick Viñales, winner in the Doha debut, 24 points behind Quartararo.

A perfect motorcycle

“What we are most proud of is the work done in winter by our engineers, led by the technician Gigi dall’Igna, which have further improved our motorcycle, which continues to maintain its powerful engine and efficient aerodynamics, but now traces the curves as if it were a Yamaha or a Suzuki, despite having a very different engine architecture, which makes the motorcycle be perfectly wearable, manageable, for different riding styles & rdquor ;, he recently pointed out Paolo Ciabatti, sports director of the Borgo Panigale team.

“Not only that & rdquor ;, added in statements to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ his partner on the bridge of the Italian firm, Davide tardozzi, “But we have shown that the change of pilots, both in the official team, with Miller and Bagnaia, and in the ‘team’ satellite of Pramac, of the friend Paolo Campinoti, with Zarco and Jorge Martin, still injured but who in Qatar already demonstrated his tremendous power, it was a great success, as well as the hiring of two other debutants such as Luca marini Y Enea Bastianini. A commitment to the future is evident, which is already paying off & rdquor ;.

Waiting for Marquez

Both Ciabatti and Tardozzi are convinced that “Bagnaia will end up winning a grand prize very soon, because, apart from being fast, very fast, he knows how to manage races very intelligently; Zarco is having a spectacular start to the season and, in addition, he has adapted to the Ducati in a wonderful way and Miller is going to be very difficult to stop him, of course & rdquor ;. The two Ducati Corse bosses are convinced that this is just getting started and that all the teams, especially Yamaha, with Quartararo and Viñales, are going to make the title very difficult for them. “I always hope for the recovery of Marc (Márquez), who is a tremendous champion & rdquor ;, insists Tardozzi, who was the first leader of an official team that recognized, many years ago, admiring the champion of Cervera (Lleida).

It goes without saying that the Ducati managers are very excited this week about the race that they are going to contest at home, in Italy, in Mugello, where they are the masters, not only because of their victories and results but because it is their test circuit where the Italian Michele Pirro spends the day walking around with the ‘Desmosedici’ to get it ready. Pirro was not only the one who evolved and improved the fantastic engine of the ‘Desmosedici’ but also who tested and tweaked the tremendous and original aerodynamics of the Ducati, as well as the innovative system that raises and lowers the suspension, front and rear, of the motorcycle to pilot request to get better grip and top speed.