Ducati wants to renew Miller at Mugello

05/17/2021

Act. At 10:34 CEST

Jack miller has definitely cleared Ducati’s doubts with his two consecutive victories in Spain and France. Two successes achieved on very different tracks and in opposite conditions, which highlight both the level of the rider and his bike. A balance that those of Borgo Panigale are willing to preserve, since according to all indications the team has decided to renew the Australian’s contract before the Italian Grand Prix (May 28-30).

Miller He has a contract until the end of this year and the extension of this agreement would have an option for the following year. The Australian rider is in a cloud both for his own performance and for the good harmony with the factory team: “This is the best Ducati of all time! We must be proud of the work of Gigi Dall’Igna. And all the engineers & rdquor ;, he states.

Your partner ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who finished fourth at Le Mans and gave up the World Championship lead by just one point to Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), is not so satisfied: “It was a very eventful grand prix. Dry, wet, wet, still dry, windy: a very long race & rdquor ;. Miller is 16 points ahead and after achieving a third consecutive win at Mugello, he could already start thinking in terms of the championship: “This is not the time for that, it is not yet time. There are many drivers who are fast right now, Bagnaia, Zarco , Quartararo … will not be easy, “he underlines