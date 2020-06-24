Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati sports director, revealed the salary that Marc Márquez has with Honda. The Spanish pilot would be charging between 15 and 20 million euros with the Japanese team. In addition, he assured that they also tried to sign Maverick Viñales and do not rule out the hiring of Jorge Lorenzo.

Cibiatti recognized the contacts that his team maintained with Marc Márquez. « It is not true that we have not contacted him », he began explaining. « The reality is that he told us that his priority was to continue with Honda, » he continued before giving more details. « The Japanese have shielded it with a figure that if it is not 20 million is 15 a year. Against that, economically, there is little to do, « he explained.

« With Viñales things were different. He had a proposal directly from Japan in which offered to be the first pilot »he began by saying about Maverick. «After so many years in the shadow of Valentino Rossi this must have given him a strong motivation« Added Paolo Cibiatti. On the other hand, there is another Spanish pilot involved: Jorge Lorenzo. « I don’t know anything about that, » he replied about his possible signing.

Another option for Ducati was Fabio Quartararo. «It was a very difficult objective to achieve. He wanted to stay on Yamaha », said. « His first goal was to have an official M1 this year and he did it, » added Cibiatti. « In three years, Fabio will be able to decide whether to get rid of all the whims he will have and change his bike, » he added.

In addition, it also took advantage of rule out Dovizioso’s withdrawal. « No, it’s not true that Dovi is thinking of retiring, » he said. Regarding the renewal of the Italian rider, he said: I do not like to talk about having the frying pan by the handle, but in fact, whoever has it is the one who can have one of the best motorcycles, and we have it ». « If Marquez did not exist, Dovi would have won three titles, » he concluded.