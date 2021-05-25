Ducati renews Jack Miller

05/25/2021

Act. At 11:52 CEST

Ducati has announced a new agreement with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) for the Australian rider to continue aboard the Ducati Lenovo Team in the 2022 MotoGP World Championship.Miller made his debut as an official pilot this year after competing with the Pramac Racing Team for three seasons. After a challenging start to his 2021 campaign, he brilliantly overcame difficulties by securing two fantastic consecutive victories in Jerez and in the last French GP at Le Mans, held in difficult weather conditions.

After the first five Grands Prix for 2021, Miller it ranks fourth in the overall ranking, just 16 points behind the current leader, while Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo Team lead the Constructors and Teams rankings.

In his seventh season in the premier class, Miller he has added three victories, one with Honda, in 2016, and the last two with Ducati and in total he has been on the podium 12 times.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team):

“I am delighted to be able to continue my adventure with the Ducati Lenovo Team also next season! Wearing these colors is a great honor for me, and to have been able to win the last two races at the Desmosedici GP is a true dream. It would not have been possible without the great support I have received from Ducati and the entire team over the last few months, and I want to thank Gigi, Paolo, Davide and Claudio for the faith they had in me. Now I can only focus on the current season. We are fourth in the standings, not far behind the leader, and the Championship is still very long. I will do my best to continue this positive trend and fight for the title. Forza Ducati! & Rdquor ;.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Managing Director of Ducati Corse):

“We are delighted to announce that we will continue with Jack Miller in 2022 as well. In this first season, Jack has shown great talent, professionalism and great determination. He was able to secure two important victories in different conditions after a tough start to the season. He is surely one of the riders who best understands our Desmosedici GP to make the most of its potential in all conditions, as demonstrated by the recent success at Le Mans. As always, our goal remains the drivers’ title, and we believe that with Jack and Pecco we will be among the top contenders for the 2022 & rdquor; title.