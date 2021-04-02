Ducati have fun

04/02/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

Everyone who knows about this, about motorcycles, racing, Moto GP, engine engineering, aerodynamics, suspensions, tires and even drivers, says that the second race on the same circuit, seven days later, will not it has nothing to do with the previous one. You can I. And even the Doha Grand Prix, which follows the Qatar Grand Prix, may not repeat the winner, but what it does repeat, and in what way! he is dominator of the coaches.

Ducati, which, for the moment, holds the MotoGP speed record of 362.4 km / h., Has shown today, on the first day of testing for the second GP of the year, that its motorcycle is a rocket, a missile, a slingshot from the starting grid. The ‘Desmosedici’ frames, which surpass all of them, even the one piloted by the fabulous ‘rookie’ Jorge Martin, which opens and marvelous! between the kings, 350 kms / h. on each lap, they have finished in the top five.

The australian Jack miller, like last Friday, he had the best time (1.53.145), followed by ‘Pecco’ Baganaia (2nd), Johann zarco (3rd) and, yes, Martin (5th). Of course, the last quarter of an hour of the second test has been a real madness because, on a 5,380 meter circuit, the first 15 have finished in one second.

Qatar, a place considered by the entire MotoGP peloton as too special a place (it only runs once a year, desert, dirty asphalt, but with grip, at night, under the floodlights & mldr;) to take note of the rest of championship, it is still the stage where the ‘Desmosedici’ proves to have the best engine and aerodynamics; the Yamaha, all except the ‘grandfather’ Valentino rossi, they seem fit; the Honda continues to await the return of Marc Márquez; the KTM is still baffled after its excellent 2020 and the Suzuki is a Sunday race bike (and riders).

And is that the champion Joan Mir, yes, yes, the champion will have to go through Q1 again tomorrow, as happened last Saturday, because today he finished 13, almost a second from Miller. Next to Mir The ‘Doctor’ (14th) and Pol Espargaro (17th), who in his second GP with Honda has assured that “it is time to finish the race in the Top-5 & rdquor ;. All of them have been spectacularly surpassed by a Aleix Espargaró (6th), which is taking the new Aprilia to the top of it all.