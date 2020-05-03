Since ancient times, societies have tried to separate people with diseases from those who are not affected. References to isolation date back to the Old Testament. As Covid-19 travels the world, we are advised to self-insulate.

Once crowded with tourists, the streets of Dubrovinik are now empty

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

To understand the importance of quarantine during this modern pandemic, it is useful to recall the history of the very word “quarantine”, which dates back to medieval Europe.

The word “quarantine” has Italian roots: in an effort to protect the coastal cities from the Black Death that plagued 14th century Europe, ships arriving in Venice from infected ports were required to remain anchored for 40 days (quaranta giorni) before of landing, a practice that eventually became known as quarantine – derived from ‘quarantine’, the Italian word to refer to a period of 40 days.

In 1374, a proclamation was issued in Venice, declaring that all ships and passengers should be stationed on the neighboring island of San Lazzaro until the special health council gave them permission to enter the city. “This led to the discrimination of ships and travelers from certain countries, as well as other irregularities that regularly occurred in Venice,” writes co-author Ante Milošević in the book Lazaretto in Dubrovnik: The beginning of the quarantine regulation in Europe.

On the other side of the Adriatic Sea, in Ragusa (now Dubrovnik, Croatia), the city’s Grand Council passed an innovative law in 1377 to prevent the pandemic from spreading, requiring all incoming ships and caravans arriving from areas infected to undergo 30 days of isolation.

The legislation, which in Latin was: “Veniens de locis pestiferis non intret Ragusium vel districtum” (those arriving from plague-infected areas must not enter Ragusa or its district “), stipulated that those who came from dangerous places should pass a month in the neighboring town of Cavtat or on the island of Mrkan for disinfection before entering the medieval walled city.

“Dubrovnik implemented a method that was not only fair, but also very wise and successful, and prevailed worldwide,” writes Milošević.

Isolation and discipline are the two important things

The book’s doctor and co-author, Ana Bakija-Konsuo, added that the difference between the two cities was that Dubrovnik was the first port in the Mediterranean to isolate people, animals and goods from areas infected by sea or land, keeping them separate from the healthy population, while Venice stopped all ships and commerce, interrupting life in the city.

The Ragusan Republic imposed very strict penalties and fines on offenders who did not follow the 30-day quarantine law (trentina, as the term was written in a document found in the Dubrovnik archives of 27 July 1377).

At first, the quarantine was 30 days, but ended up being extended to 40 days, as in Venice.

No one knows exactly why the isolation period was changed from 30 to 40 days: some suggest that 30 days were considered insufficient to prevent the disease from spreading, as the exact incubation period was unknown; others believe that the 40-day quarantine was related to Christian observance of Lent. Others believe that the 40 days are based on biblical accounts like the great flood, Moses staying on Mount Sinai or Jesus’ 40 days in the desert. Venice made the 40 days official in 1448, when the Venetian Senate added 10 days to the 30-day quarantine rule for ships entering its port.

In Lazaretto, Dubrovnik, the Dubrovnik government came up with the idea of ​​quarantine as a result of its experience in isolating leprosy victims to prevent the spread of the disease, writes Bakija-Konsuo.

Throughout its history, Dubrovnik has been devastated by numerous diseases, with leprosy and plague representing the greatest threats to public health.

“Historical science has undoubtedly proved Dubrovnik’s pioneering role in the ‘invention’ of quarantine,” said Bakija-Konsuo.

“Isolation, as a concept, had already been applied before 1377, as mentioned in the Dubrovnik City Statute, written in 1272, and where is the first mention of the isolation of leprosy patients. This Statute is among some of the oldest documents Croatia’s legal requirements. “

Bakija-Konsuo explains that Lazarus was declared the patron saint of lepers by the Church, because, according to the Bible, he suffered from leprosy. In this way, the shelters for the sick were named after him and called lazarettos.

After Ragusa set up Europe’s first temporary plague hospital on the island of Mljet, quarantine facilities across Europe came to be known as “lazarettos”.

Bakija-Konsuo said that, following Ragusa’s isolation legislation in 1377, quarantine was first implemented in Cavtat, a small town located southeast of Dubrovnik and on the nearby islands (Supetar, Mrkan and Bobara).

“Initially, quarantine accommodations were poor, improvised, in huts, tents and sometimes outdoors. The benefit of the huts was that they could be easily burned as a disinfection measure,” she says.

In 1397, a decision was taken to establish a quarantine at the Benedictine monastery on the island of Mljet. The lazaretto in Danče was built in 1430 and, later, a larger and more modern lazaretto was built on the island of Lokrum.

On February 12, 1590, the Dubrovnik Senate decreed that the last lazaretto should be built at Ploče, the eastern entrance to the Old Town. The construction of the lazaretto complex was completed around 1647; in 1724, the Senate proclaimed it an integral part of the city’s fortifications.

“The Lazaretto preserved its original function long after the fall of the Republic of Dubrovnik, but we are not sure about the year it was abolished as a health institution; according to the National Archives in Dubrovnik, it was around 1872,” said Bakija -Konsuo.

“This impressive stone building represents not only a unique architectural complex, but also an institution that best describes the rich medical heritage of ancient Dubrovnik.”

Dubrovnik’s lazarettos, today tourist attractions that host cultural events such as concerts and traditional folk dance in Linđo (Lindjo), are a reminder of the city’s struggle to fight infectious diseases centuries ago.

Ivan Vuković Vuka, a historical tour guide in Dubrovnik, born and raised in the city, remembers going to lazarettos for parties and concerts outdoors on hot summer nights, just to feel some breeze.

The lazarettos (locally called “Lazaret” or “Lazareti”) are located approximately 300 meters outside the stone walls of the Old Town.

“Within the city walls, any type of disease can be easily transmitted, so the lazarettos’ facilities are very large and spacious areas divided into 10 multi-storey buildings, so that there is always enough air,” he says, watching the views views of the city’s Old Port.

The Lazaretto complex consists of 10 lazarettos, five patios and two sentry boxes. According to doctor Vesna Miović, Lazaretto’s co-author in Dubrovnik, all travelers who came from suspicious (infected) areas were housed above the porches, on the floor, with a roof structure and barred windows; and in houses on the Lazaretto plateau (also called “the upper lazaretto”).

Quarantined travelers were able to walk freely on the plateau and even had small terraces where they could breathe fresh air, but they were forbidden to mix with those who had already been released from quarantine or who lived outside the lazarettos complex.

With the city currently quarantined due to Covid-19, tourism – the lifeblood of the Croatian economy and one of Dubrovnik’s main sources of income – has stopped.

All cruise ships are suspended until June, and on March 19, 2020, Croatia implemented a temporary ban on transit through border crossings to help prevent the spread of the virus. “For now, all borders are closed – in Croatia, you can’t even move between cities,” said Vuković Vuka.

American Airlines canceled its nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Dubrovnik throughout the year 2020; other European and international airlines suspended flights until June.

After the excess of tourism, now there is a lack of it

“Even during the war of the 90s Dubrovnik was not so empty,” says Vuković Vuka.

“You can hear the silence and even low echoing sounds on the cobblestone.”

Dubrovniki has already suffered from an excess of tourists, generating overcrowding and degradation of historic sites, but now the problem is different. The city is empty, and even residents cannot take to the streets.

Croatians, like their Mediterranean neighbors, are social beings who like to chat and have coffee in cafes. “The covid drives Croats crazy, we like to hug and kiss like Italians and Spaniards,” says Vuković Vuka. “We make jokes that in fact coffee is the rehabilitation of those who go to the bar a lot.”

Unlike Dubrovnik’s old quarantine law, today people have the option of self-isolation from the comfort of their homes; However, “[o] The problem with people in Dubrovnik is that they also live in large communities with their parents and grandparents; therefore, they need to be careful not to get infected because of them, “said Vuković Vuka.

Other than that, little has changed in the last 600 years in relation to the quarantine protocols, which Dubrovnik has implemented several times over the centuries and serves as a reminder today: “Isolation and discipline are the two important things” says the doctor.

