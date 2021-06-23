Dubravka scores seventh own goal so far in Euro

06/23/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

With the own goal scored in the match against Spain, the Slovak goalkeeper Dubravka, there are already seven own goals that have scored in the Eurocup without the first phase of the championship having yet finished.

Already in the opening match on June 11, the first goal of the tournament was scored by the Turkish defender Merih Demiral on his own goal, opening Italy’s comfortable victory by three goals to zero.

Afterwards, the goalkeeper of Poland scored in his own goal Wojciech Szczesny, the German Mats Hummels in the decisive 1-0 against France, the Portuguese Rúben Days Y Raphael guerreiro precisely against Germany and the Finnish goalkeeper Lukas hradecky against the Belgian national team.

At the moment, the Eurocup of the eleven venues is drawing attention due to the enormous number of missed penalties -today Morata added another to the list – and for the many own goals scored.