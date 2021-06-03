Dubois and Dinu only think about the triumph

Daniel Dubois and Bogdan Dinu spoke to the press in the last conference before their fight this Saturday for the interim heavyweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA), at the Telford International Center in Telford, England.

Dubois and Dinu each have a particular reality. In the case of the Briton, he comes from a tough defeat against Joe Joyce and his plan is to return to the victorious path in this great opportunity for the black and gold belt.

“This is the fight I needed to come back, where I can have a performance and get the devastating victory I need to show that I am back. I needed proof and didn’t want to come back with a soft one. I’ve already had that experience. Now is the next step in my journey, ”said Dubois.

For his part, Dinu, who is a veteran of a thousand battles and who has enormous motivation, spoke about what combat means to him.

“My experience will make a difference. I am happy to fight in the UK because this is the best place for boxing right now. I am happy to be here for a great fight. I have a chance to fight for this sash. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. I came to win, to get that girdle and go home, ”said the Romanian on the WBA belt.

This Friday both will take to the scales at the weigh-in ceremony, the last step before their fight on Saturday. Dubois has 15 wins, 1 loss and 14 knockouts, while Dinu has 20 wins, 2 losses and 16 knockouts.