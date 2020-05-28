Although we believe that we have seen everything there is to see of the iPhone 12, the truth is that there is still a lot of margin for Apple to surprise us. And speaking of surprises, a new rumor ventures into detail the specifications of the cameras of the upcoming iPhone 13.

Gross power that can be lost without the right software

The leak comes from a twitter user named Fudte (@choco_bit) who, from time to time, shares some information about Apple’s products in development. In this case the information talks about four cameras plus a LiDAR sensor:

64-megapixel wide-angle lens with 1x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom.

40 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x-5x optical zoom and 15-20x digital zoom.

64 megapixel anamorphic lens for video capture (2.1: 1).

40 megapixel 0.25x ultra wide angle lens with reverse optical zoom.

LIDAR 4.0

At a glance the numbers escape much of the camera resolutions to which Apple has accustomed us. Keep in mind that the current iPhone 11 Pro mount cameras up to 12MP and that we do not expect changes in those values ​​for the future iPhone 12 that we will see in September or October. There has been some information that the next iPhone 12 could bring a 64MP camera, but the information has been passing and little. In fact, the same leaker mentions that this information should be taken with great caution, suggesting that the rumor is questionable or that changes may occur.

Let’s keep in mind that Apple usually leave the design of the products closed 10 or 12 months before from launch to focus on production, assembly, and optimizing the assembly line for new manufacturing requirements. With these margins it seems consistent that the design specifications of the iPhone 13 are still on the table, although, until the end of 2020, there may still be major changes.

Exposed this, the truth is that such a substantial change in the cameras of the iPhone 13 would be a revolution for the iPhone range. Currently the optical zoom, which is achieved by changing lenses, reaches 2x very far from the 5x that we could see on the iPhone 13. In terms of photography in low light conditions, as well as to capture video beyond 4KThese numbers would also represent a significant improvement.

We have already seen in the mobile market with these camera resolutions and one thing is obvious: gross power without accompanying software is lost. Apple is adept at getting the most out of the hardware specs. This is one of the reasons why the cameras of the iPhone 12 are rumored with specifications similar to the current range.

It is clear that with the upcoming launch of the iPhone 12 that, if we listen to the rumors, will arrive in quadruple this year, Apple is already working on the next version of its flagship device. Surely the surprises you have in store for the iPhone 13 will be interesting.

