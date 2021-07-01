Dubbing actor Raúl de la Fuente, recognized for narrating “Los Caballeros del Zodiaco”, dies – El Sol de México

The Mexican dubbing actor and announcer Raúl de la Fuente died in this country, in the last hours, due to “his illnesses”, as reported by his grandson, Axel Espinosa, through the social networks of the one known as “the bender mustache” .

In this publication, the young man recalled that De la Fuente, who was the narrator of the anime series “Los Caballeros del Zodiaco”, dedicated his entire life to working and always with a good disposition, even in his last months, in which he shared anecdotes. with his followers through live videos in which he connected with his followers.

Raúl Espinosa de la Fuente (Coyoacán, 1946) had 40 years in his discipline par excellence, dubbing. In addition to narrating the iconic “Knights of the Zodiac” cartoon series, he voiced actors Steve Martin and Bud Spencer in their Latin Spanish versions, as well as Mr. Smith in “The Matrix” and Tarkin in “Star Wars.”

He also participated in other productions such as “Toy Story”, “The Simpsons” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks”.

After the first photograph, Espinosa uploaded a collage with several of the characters that his grandfather gave voice to during his prolific career and communicated to the followers that information will soon be given on the place where the bender will be watched.

The great actor and broadcaster Raúl de la Fuente has just passed away, there are no words to describe this loss His legacy lives on in his work, here some of his many characters that will always live among us. pic.twitter.com/2IccD6NyFk – Mexican Dubbing (@ytadobmex) June 30, 2021

I am very sad, my great friend Raúl de la Fuente has left this plane. May your memory be eternal. RIP pic.twitter.com/P3o5NQAEvd – Juan Carralero Official (@carralero_juan) June 30, 2021

“He was closer to you, his fans and work friends, in his last months of life and that filled him with emotion, always answering messages and publications, I am infinitely grateful along with my family for the displays of affection that have been presented in social networks, “added Espinosa.

In this second publication, the grandson recalled that “for personal reasons” the cause of death will not be said, but detailed that it is not related to covid-19, as reported by some “false news”, he said.

De la Fuente has a long career that crowned him with being an inspiration, said Espinosa, for the production house and casting agency Alraax Films, which wears a mustached puppet in its logo and of which he was a director.

The National Association of Actors of Mexico, in a message on Twitter, deeply regretted “the death of Raúl de la Fuente, renowned voice actor and member of our union. Our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”