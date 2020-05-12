..- The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa 828 meters from Dubai, turned into a shiny donation box, raising money to buy food for residents of the United Arab Emirates suffering from economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the tower’s 1.2 million external lights was “sold” for 10 dirhams ($ 2.70), enough to buy a meal. When donations arrived, the building was “filled” and people were also able to request the lights from the top of the tower.

As a tourist and business center in the region, with the busiest international airport, the Dubai’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have lost their jobs or seen their incomes drop. Tens of thousands of migrant workers, who usually live in crowded shared accommodation where the virus is most easily spread, have registered to be repatriated.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

“I hope you have a good meal. We take things for granted, but life has a way of teaching us how to wake up, ”donor Shereen Harris said in a public comment on the campaign’s website.

The country has recorded 19,661 cases of Covid-19 infection and 203 deaths, the second highest number of deaths after Saudi Arabia of the six Gulf states.

The donation box has raised funds for more than 1.2 million meals so far, organizer The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) said.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

The fundraising campaign is part of an initiative to fund 10 million meals for low-income families during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan by MBRGI, sponsored by the Governor of Dubai and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.