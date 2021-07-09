Dubai takes the record for the world’s deepest swimming pool with a dizzying 60-meter bottom

In recent years we have been immersed (pun intended) in what seems like a timid competition to achieve the deeper pool. It seemed that Blue Abbys was going to hold this gold for at least a while, but Dubai had to come to take the record of The deepest pool in the world till the date.

Blue Abyss, facing the training of astronauts and space projects, arrived with its 50 meters deep, sticking out its chest before Deepspot, the Polish pool with up to 45 meters deep. But even before Blue Abbys has opened, Dubai has already opened this tremendous pool that inversely complements its record touching the skies, thanks to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world (at least until that crazy Dubai Creek Tower is built).

Visit an abandoned (fictional) city, some spinning or play table football in the deep

Just as Blue Abbys exceeded the depth of Deepspot by 5 meters (which speaking of diving is not little, far from it), the Deep Dive Dubai pool reaches the 60 meters deep. A monster of 14 million liters of water that on June 27 took its Guinness record for being the deepest pool in the world.

This amount of water fills the 1,500 square meters of the structure, being an indoor pool like the ones we have mentioned. It is more or less the volume of six Olympic swimming pools, although NASA’s one houses just over 22.7 million liters of water (without being so deep).

The temperature is kept at 30 degree centigrade, which they consider adequate to be able to dive comfortably with a standard neoprene. They offer different activities that do not necessarily imply diving to 60 meters, such as an initiation course in which the maximum is 12 meters (the fifth apart from the total).

Although the grace, obviously, is to dive further (if you have the relevant preparation) and visit the abandoned fictional city. Interestingly, an attraction that Deepspot also has.

It can also be cast a game of table football in the games room, where you can even see arcade machines. We do not understand playing table football in the water because of eliminating the gravity factor and perhaps parabolic shooting in the water, but to say that we have done it quite fits in all the crazy things that one can do in this particular city.

Deep Dive Dubai has lighting and sound effects to create different atmospheres and even integrates a studio for filming, having a production and editing room near the complex. It is also the largest underwater recording studio in the region, although it was perhaps a more affordable record because there shouldn’t be too many.

The pool has 56 cameras arranged throughout the facility in order to ensure the safety of users, as well as a hyperbaric chamber with capacity for 12 people for emergencies. This is because diving can cause decompression sickness, which may require one of these cameras.

Deep Dive Dubai is accessible for now by invitation only, but they plan to open it to the public at the end of 2021. And for those who consider it, be careful with the itinerary to visit the city, since the pool company advises that you wait between 18 and 24 hours to visit the Burj Khalifa.