An accident in Dubai shows the risk posed by flying motorcycles. During some tests, the hoverbike got out of control and fell from a height of 30 meters.

Hoverbike or flying bicycles are increasingly popular, many companies are investing in development projects to find the definitive model that allows us to circulate in the air as well as on the roads. However, they can also be just as dangerous.

Motorcycle on the road at great speed it is not without risks, like cycling in some cities is to risk your skin. Now imagine that we suffered that accident falling from a great height. This is what has happened to a Dubai agent.

While doing a test with the hoverbike, it failed and the police fell from a height of 30 meters rolling on the asphalt. The pilot with the security measures was able to get back on his feet.

This hoverbike is specifically the Hoversurf Scorpion model made in Russia whose design was not until now controversial. The propellers of this motorcycle that keep it in the air, do not have protection like in other models. Now we know that it is not easy to control either.

The Dubai police are very fond of testing “futuristic” vehicles, they have a Lamborghini and a Tesla Cybertruck. Now they wanted to impress their citizens patrolling the city streets through the air with these vehicles, but the tests have not gone as they thought. Luckily the tests were carried out without an audience that could get hurt.

At takeoff everything was fine as you can see in the video, but when it comes to staying in the air and moving around it, the vehicle begins to shake very hard and it seems that it does not respond to the pilot’s orders. This is when it almost plummets and ends up giving a bell turn with the agent on the floor.

The incident could have been even worse, not only by falling on another person, but by injuring the pilot with the blow and the propellers in the air. With traditional motorcycles there can also be accidents, but the risk of flying and getting cut with the propellers does not make these vehicles very attractive, as they still seem to need certain adjustments. Let’s not forget that they cost up to $ 150,000 each hoverbike.