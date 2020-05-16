From the gala dresses in gold mesh, to the glasses carved in that metal, the souk in Dubai shines again after strict confinement.

However, the main protagonists are missing: customers.

For jewelers, the reopening of one of the world’s largest gold markets is nevertheless great news, an essential stage before the fall tourist season, in a city that lives off commerce.

“Reopening is a big step for us … The psychological factor is essential,” explains Tawhid Abdalá, president of the Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group, the emirate’s main professional group.

“We hope that between now and July or August, when the airports reopen … we will return to 50% of our commercial activity,” he told ..

In the region, Dubai is a center of commerce and services, and tourism is the engine of these activities.

Last year the emirate welcomed more than 16 million tourists, and it expected 20 million this year, before the pandemic paralyzed air transport.

Dubai closed its shopping malls, fancy restaurants and traditional markets for a month to fight the coronavirus.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, recorded some 21,000 cases of contamination and 208 deaths.

– Forced vacations –

Located in old Dubai, where African and Asian migrants live in decrepit buildings, the gold souk bolted on March 24 and reopened on April 26.

“When we returned … we sterilized everything and cleaned thoroughly. We were very happy to return,” said jeweler Chandu Siroya.

“Everyone likes vacations, but this time it was the opposite. The vacations have been too long and we were looking forward to going back,” he added, surrounded by a dozen employees wearing masks.

Dubai’s century-old gold market, covered by a metal roof inspired by palm leaves, is adjacent to traditional souks offering spices and carpets.

“It is an emblematic place, the heart of our city, it is important that it reopen,” explains Abdalá.

– Atmosphere of yesteryear –

Authorities say the souk attracts 14% of the world’s gold trade, but two weeks after it reopens, it doesn’t look like it will easily regain its old atmosphere.

Vendors trying to attract tourists have disappeared, and most stores are empty, with the exception of employees, who respect the rules of social distancing.

“It is very sad and I am very disappointed. It is hard to believe that such a thing could happen,” says Chetan Dhanak, who has been working as a salesperson at the same store since his arrival from India 17 years ago.

“Only three or four clients have come since the reopening, when we used to host up to 10 a day. But it will return to normal,” he explained.

The head of the Dubai tourism department, Hilal al Marri, stated in a televised interview last month that the emirate could reopen its doors to tourists in July.

For Katia Abu Samra, Samra Jewelery development manager, the current situation prompted the company to search for local customers. But in a country still subjected to strict social distancing measures, what she basically wants is to see “my grandparents and kiss their foreheads as soon as possible.”

mah / sls / mh / feb / jz / es