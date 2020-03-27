If you haven’t been in a cave for the past three years, we don’t need to explain who you are Dua Lipa. Now, if you have lived like us the last few days, confined by the coronavirus, we have to tell you about an English girl (of Kosovar descent) who turned her modeling career to take advantage of her voice color. And we really appreciate it.

Wanted by musicians like Mark Ronson, Calvin Harris, and Diplo; Dua Lipa She has not had any pause since “New Rules” was one of the songs of the year in 2017. Now, she shares with us what for her is a timeless album, with the oxymoron Future Nostalgia and an excellent team: Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Harry Styles), Ian Kirkpatrick (Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez) and SG Lewis (LANY, Clairo).

In a not-so-common intro for a clearly pop album, with metareferences to the music and song you’re listening to, Dua Lipa sets the tone for the rest of the album: lyrics about challenges, female empowerment, retro production, and humor. In a pronouncedly more English accent than most of his songs, he seeks to enlist you for the next ten tracks.

“Don’t Start Now” has been everywhere since November, but we never tire of it, nor of Dua’s faithful accompanist for the entire album, the bass with solid and catchy lines. It is a new classic, just what Dua has stated he wants to achieve with his second LP, in which his voice occupies the full range he has, and the production is brutal: strings, vocal recordings of people in a meeting and even new percussions. for your catalog.

Continuing with the sounds of the late eighties in a refined package, the English also recognizes falling in love with “Cool”, between synthesizers that wobble and rest, again, on the bass. In this type of songs, Dua Lipa’s footprint is not to burst as in some collaboration with electronic giants, but rather keeps it intimate, for her and her fans.

Possibly the most representative track of Future Nostalgia it is “Physical”, with a darker synthesizer line, which follows the direct message of Dua Lipa, bluntly invites not to sleep someone, to dance without seeing the end. It is the structure behind almost this entire album.

A change of pace is coming with “Levitating” (“Don Diablo” by Miguel Bosé as we explain here). In this song, Dua Lipa pays tribute to funk with a vocoder in which the voice sounds through a keyboard, a closer reference is Daft punk (listen well to the moonlight in digital voice). Already in love mode, she also convinces us to include new versions of the sounds that influenced her, until now.

A marvel in production and ideas is “Pretty Please”, which begins with the main duo of the album: Lipa’s voice along with the round and solid bass. Already by now you are sadly missing someone, and simplicity works in a well thought out song with elements added in just measures.

An electric interlude, which adds samples of the same voice of the English (does not need daftpunkianos cameos) and closes one of the singles so far this year.

Much failed love

Constant theme on the album is trying to believe in love after having failed, it is reflected in tracks like “Love Again”, with an intro that adds classical strings; and also in a more nostalgic than futuristic cut comes “Break My Heart”, sampling directly from INXS in danceable version, and with a video that leaves us thinking about how they made the transitions.

The closure comes with two refreshing tracks. “Good Bed” is perhaps the song where Dua Lipa shows her best vocal ability with precise highs, and amuses the gall to accept that the intensity of a relationship serves as a precondition for being good in bed, in a kind of therapy of her own .

The closure with “Boys Will Be Boys”, which attacks stereotypical men, is unexpected. She faces the awkward situations about being a woman, objectified and the result of repeating to the boys that being males is fine. This liberating song even tells us that if we are offended by it, we are wrong. And such a festive album seeks to leave the next lesson.

We would have loved an acoustic song (we expect a deluxe version), and to listen to more material (it lasts just 37 minutes), but it is an album that will be on repeat for a long time, plus we can’t wait to dance it outside our homes (now workplaces too).

By the way, that’s how they’ve been the reactions of the whole world before the release of this new album by Dua Lipa.

Tracklist

1. Future Nostalgia

2. Don’t Start Now

3. Cool

4. Physical

5. Levitating

6. Pretty Please

7. Hallucinate

8. Love Again

9. Break My Heart

10. Good In Bed

11. Boys Will Be Boys