Dua Lipa’s meeting with fans in CDMX ends in chaos

“There were people who had been waiting for many hours, I heard that some like 7. My friend and I only waited 2 hours, but we knew why (Dua Lipa) published photos of the session on his Instagram and I recognized the place where it took place. out, ”added the interviewee.

Dua Lipa recorded the upcoming YSL Beauty ‘Libre’ eau de parfum commercial, of which she is the image, at Proyecto Público Prim.

(Instagram / Dua Lipa)



After the video spread on social networks, many fans showed their outrage. “Dua Lipa never returns to Mexico”, “Fans of Dua Lipa in Mexico be respectful.” “We do not deserve you, queen”, “I hate the one who came and Dua Lipa was thrown, he will no longer want to return to Mexico ptm”, were some of the comments that followers of Dua Lipa made in networks.

Dua Lipa’s last visit to Mexico was last January, when she was criticized for vacationing during the Covid-19 pandemic in the world. The star was caught vacationing in Tulum with several friends, her sister, Rina, and her boyfriend Anward Hadid.