Dua Lipa will present her new album on YouTube after leaking

Dua Lipa will present Future Nostalgia, her second studio album, with a question and answer session that will be broadcast on YouTube.

The presentation will take place this Thursday at 9:00 am, Central Mexico time.

“Tomorrow I’m going to do a track-by-track streaming question-and-answer session on Future Nostalgia,” the New Rules interpreter shared on her Twitter account.

In addition, he announced that this Wednesday he will participate in a similar dynamic that Miley Cyrus will perform.

Dua Lipa announced last Monday that she made the decision to advance the release of her new studio album after it was leaked online; It was originally planned to launch on April 3, but it was anticipated for this Friday, March 27.

It should be remembered that the singer showed her enormous sadness at the news that her album had been leaked days before it was due to be released. One’s interpreter is visibly shocked by the situation and can’t help but cry on camera.

Her fans defended her on social networks: “A person leaked the album to Dua Lipa just days after its release, they see the importance of not listening to and / or broadcasting the leaked songs regardless of who it is because this affects them, and much No one deserves to be screwed up like that, a Twitter user shared.

The celebrity was making some visits to TV shows before the quarantine entered, but also uploading content to her social networks and many more actions to demonstrate the great evolution she has had in her great career in the music industry.

