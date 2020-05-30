Singer Dua Lipa at a performance in April 2018 in London.Matthew Baker

In the end it had to be her. Of all the pop divas who have tried and failed biblically when writing an album with hardly any doping that sounds current and classic, euphoric and self-affirming, just political, necessarily personal and all those things that are written on the blackboards of the Marketing rooms of large companies, it had to be her, Dua Lipa.

This 24-year-old Brit who spent part of her adolescence in Kosovo, went viral three years ago with New rules, one of those themes of separation and resilience that push all the buttons of the sociocultural conjuncture in the perfect sequence. The cut became universal again does nothing through the social network Tik Tok and a little dance. Everyone thought that they were facing another pop star limited to a specific type of audience, very loyal when they still have data on their mobile, unreachable in the last days before the next invoice from their operator.

Dua Lila’s profile was already drawn, despite the fact that her two advance singles of this Future Nostalgia pointed far beyond casual viralization and trend hunting as if they were Pokémon. Don’t start me now betting on dance pop with capital letters, neons, open bars and a latch in the bathrooms. Physical recovered Olivia Newton-John and made her play the one in the middle of the Pointer Sisters to end up being an addictive wonder to do gymnastics. Everything about them spoke more about disco music and pop culture from the nineties, Madonna, Chic, Robyn or Daft Punk than about stupidity of algorithm or juggling experimentation.

Future nostalgia is not a modern album. It is not even a current album. At least in the sense in which we have become accustomed to using these terms, almost always as a resource to something that we do not fully understand, or that we want to denote that we despise, but we are hard-pressed to reveal our age. This is an album that has been done very few times, and that is not modern, it is new. What the British shows here is a fascinating self-confidence, in what she can do and how to do it.

There are only 11 songs, there are no collaborations and the only moment of truce comes to an end, with the surprising Boys Will Be Boys, who apparently has all the numbers to be the silly ballad of the album and stands out as a sensible hymn. If that didn’t exist, it already exists. The rest are all robust themes, full of music, nuances, soft stylistic twists (that which was disco music, now it is electronic pop and wait for me to go and give you a little house), change of location (goes from Studio 54 to the underground electronic clubs of the London of the nineties, and even to the end of the year galas on public television) and melodies with hardly any fissures.

Memorable in Hallucinate or Break My Heart; sympathetic and eighties in Levitating; Baroque and fascinating in Cool, perhaps the only choir on the album that contains the label ‘made in 2020’ on the label. Future Nostalgia is pure euphoria, but it rises above kitsch and frivolity because it takes euphoria very seriously. Do you remember that humor is too serious to be taken as a joke? Well, your album says the same thing about pop.