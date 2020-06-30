Dua Lipa wears a mini bikini in front of the mirror and causes chills to her Instagram fans | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful British model singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa, loves to use her official Instagram to delight all her loyal fans with daring photos, however, this one surpassed the others by far, as she appears in front of a small mirror in her most tender bikini and little.

Best of all is how her little bikini looked, thanks to the angles and poses she used it caused a great impact on her followers, making them feel chills just seeing her.

This is his last Instagram post in which he placed 3 super daring photos. In the first one, he appears showing off his chest, increasing the temperature of everyone who observes the publication.

The second of them increases the tone a little more, because in this her body shines almost completely, which by the way notes that the young woman has dedicated herself to exercising a lot. To finish he goes back to the top making his fans totally in love in case they weren’t already.

The singer has always sought comfort, and much more if it is somewhere warm and this summer she cannot wait to be able to dress freely, or with these very interesting bikinis, of which we will surely have more.

It should be remembered that in recent months, the couple has remained in London, since they are taking care of themselves by the pandemic, putting themselves in quarantine first in a place of rent, the first one they found, after returning to the Dua department, which they found it flooded.

This couple first performed together on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on November 24. That was when they decided to kiss in front of the camera and surprise the world with their love, because some couples reserve a lot and that was not the case.

Recall that Dua won multiple Brit Awards lately and was also the best new artist at last year’s Grammys, so this could be her new hit that ranks her as best album of the year, which is a bit complicated, as there is quite a lot of competition And very good.