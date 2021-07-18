Dua Lipa visits the Nest of Quetzalcóatl in Naucalpan – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Dua Lipa boasted on her Instagram account that she is in Mexico and had the opportunity to visit one of the most iconic places in the State of Mexico: ‘Nido de Quetzacóatl’.

After his controversial visit last March, Dua Lipa surprised his followers by showing that he is back in the Aztec country.

On his Instagram account, Dua Lipa shared that he is having a great time in the ‘Nido de Quetzacóatl’, which is located in the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico.

It is an architectural space designed by Javier Senosiain that has attracted international attention for its extravagance.

The ‘Nido de Quetzacóatl’ draws attention since it was built according to its surroundings, so the structures follow the shapes that surround it, as if it had been born naturally from the earth.

It was inaugurated in 1998, it has an impressive building similar to a snake that is actually a set of houses-rooms to spend the night.

He also shared photos at the Maximo Bistrot restaurant, located in the Roma Norte neighborhood. “Mexico City always leaves me in awe” (Mexico City always blow my mind), wrote the singer.

So far it is unknown if Dua Lipa is visiting Mexico or if she has to cover a work project.

However, his photographs have been viralized on social networks. His visit surprised his fans because on his last visit he experienced a great controversy.

Last March videos of Dua Lipa’s visit were released, however one of them shows how a fan came out and pounced on the singer, almost throwing her away.

This caused Dua Lipa to panic; although the incident was avoided thanks to the singer’s security. However, rumors detail that this incident made the famous change her itinerary and no longer go to Monterrey.

Hence, users celebrated that Dua Lipa decided to return to Mexico so soon.

