The singer appears riding on a mechanical bull and wears super sexy denim looks. He wears Texas hats with such confidence and bearing that it makes us think he lives off it.

Then supposedly does reference to his ex, chef Isaac Carew with a giant egg floating in the middle of the rodeo while a cowboy tries to catch him and she sings a verse about falling in love again with the one who is refers to his current partner, Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s brother.