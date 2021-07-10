Dua Lipa to dabble in acting alongside Henry Cavill

And the diva will debut as a performer in an exciting espionage thriller called ‘Argylle’, for which she will also compose and sing the main song of her soundtrack: all this as revealed this Friday by the news portal The Hollywood Reporter.

Dua Lipa in Versace during the 2021 Grammy ceremony. (© . for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter / 1307115557)

At the moment, no more details have been revealed about the particularities of the character he will play on the film, so surprises are assured for now.

‘Argylle‘, a film based on the novel by Ellie conway, tells the adventures of the famous secret agent Argylle as he travels the world between missions, a story that will not be without action scenes, betrayals and unexpected twists on the nature of the characters that accompany him on his journey.