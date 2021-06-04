Dua Lipa talks about the bullying she suffered because of her dancing

The Grammy winner thanked both her fans and critics for helping her get to where she is right now. He thanked all the people who listen to his music, gave thanks for the good and the bad and clarified that the The bullying she suffered only made her want to be better every day.

“It’s been four years since my debut album came out and I’m so thankful for all the incredible opportunities, the incredible people I met, all the incredible lessons I learned, traveling for three years, being bullied online, which made me want to dance. my c * lo, and really getting better, so thank you very much, “he commented with a laugh from the comfort of his bed.