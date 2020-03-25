Dua Lipa shows what is under her bra in a daring Instagram photo | INSTAGRAM

The famous and beautiful singer, Dua Lipa, is currently promoting her new album, although in these quarantine times not everything is working normally, so she decided to attract the attention of her fans with a super transparent bra that showed or that there is below.

The famous one was making some visits to TV shows until everything was canceled, so now she is uploading content to her social networks and many more actions to promote her new content and incidentally delight her fans with daring photos.

The singer always looks for comfort, and much more if it is somewhere where it is not too cold to be able to dress freely, however this time it is a photo shoot that was made.

Lipa has a great beauty because where she appears she wastes beauty, so this daring look made her fans fall in love, with her thousands of her followers and fans delighting her pupil.

Dua Lipa dedicated herself to sharing a photo on her official Instagram account where she is with a white background, in a transparent white bra and red pants, also wearing super cute earrings that made her shine.

The photo almost reached 2 million likes in just 4 hours, so we can already imagine how many likes it will get, since everyone was surprised to see that it is what is under their bra.

It should be remembered that Dua Lipa always seeks comfort rather than complying with the customs of society, such as wearing a bra, which is why sometimes she has completely removed her bra.

Dua Lipa is one of the artists who has been on the lips of all these last months, both for her great talent and for her beauty, as well as her habit of not wearing a bra, as she is super liked by her fans and users on social networks.

