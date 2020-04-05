Dua Lipa he’s on the horns of the moon with three of his singles on the Top 10 of the most listened songs in the world.

In the UK for example, “Phyisical”, “Don’t start now” and “Break my heart” dominate the charts. The 24-year-old British singer celebrated with a suggestive photo on her official Instagram account.

“Thank you!”, he wrote next to a photo in a tight and semi-transparent outfit that showed more.

It is not the first time that a sexy photo of Dua Lipa causes a sensation, especially when she uses lace and transparencies. A few days ago she did the same with another snapshot in lingerie that shook Instagram.

.