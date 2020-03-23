Dua Lipa, share video crying intensely for leaking their music | Instagram

A really disconsolate video of Dua Lipa has gone viral on social networks since she can be seen crying with a lot of feeling, right? Someone leaked her music.

The singer showed her enormous sadness at the news that her album days before its planned launch.

One’s interpreter is visibly shocked by the situation and can’t help but cry on camera.

It may interest you: Dua Lipa shares video that some fans consider reckless

a person leaked the album to dua lipa just days after its release, they see the importance of not listening to and / or broadcasting the leaked songs by whoever it is because this affects them, a lot. No one deserves to be screwed up like that. pic.twitter.com/w3pD7EVuK9

– C ◟̽◞̽ (@ShawnHoneyXO)

March 23, 2020

The followers of the singer seek to raise awareness of the pain caused by artists that their work is sabotaged in this way by broadcasting this video.

A person leaked the album to Dua Lipa just days after its release, they see the importance of not listening to and / or spreading the leaked songs from whoever it is because this affects them, a lot. No one deserves to be screwed up like that, a Twitter user shared.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Recently the singer has become a trend with daring photos on her social network and for her enormous talent.

Read also: Dua Lipa without clothes in a bubble tub enjoys quarantine

A post that greatly influenced netizens was when Dua shared some pleasant moments with her friends, all showing off their attributes in a bikini.

This blow for Dua Lipa will surely be very small and will not change her artistic career and the love that her followers feel for her.

.