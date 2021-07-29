Dua Lipa says she is “appalled” by DaBaby’s homophobic comments

The rapper suggested that his comments had been misinterpreted in another tweet. “I tell the fans to put a cell phone light in the air [y] the march of a million men will begin. I told them that they all digested it wrong, but I’m not going to lie, I’m impressed. Now show the same amount of support when a racist cop kills one of our black asses … NO. “

& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep me money next time

us “NIGGAS” human too. # GodBless – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

Several brands apparently took steps to distance themselves from DaBaby in the wake of the comments. To which he wrote, “for any brand, network or artist who likes to cash in on influence of black rappers in the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep your money next time. “In conclusion, the rapper tweeted,” Other than that, cheer up and be proud of who you are because you can’t make me feel less of myself. “

A Twitter user, @chris_notcapn, in a response that drew thousands of likes: “Is this what you call an apology? If our business is our business, why the hell did he bring us completely out of nowhere in the middle of a set? We clearly have your mind. “