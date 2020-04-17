Models’ brother Hadid has decided to spend isolation with her in the UK

Compared to other pop stars, Dua Lipa has managed to keep his personal life in the background even though maintains a romantic relationship with a professional model with a famous last name: Anwar Hadid.

Although the singer and the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid have tried to be as discreet as possible, the isolation period they’re facing together in London, where the artist resides, It has served to encourage them to share the odd photo on their social networks how they spend these days locked up at home.

Apart from taking the opportunity to Catch up on all the series you’ve always wanted to see and convince your boy to try his favorite beauty products, as he has shown on Instagram, Dua also spends hours locked in the kitchen, as he confessed in his last interview.

“My God, I’ve seen so many series that I can’t believe it … Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant … have I already mentioned Ozark? And also a lot of movies “, he confessed to the magazine ELLE. “The important thing is to try do fun things, discover new recipes or try something new that you haven’t done before. ”

The young woman is aware that her boyfriend has made a considerable sacrifice to choose to stay in the UK with her and she feels fortunate that at least the current situation is serving to make them better known.

“Of course Anwar misses his family and hopefully we will see them again very soon … but at least now we have a lot of free time on our hands to spend together and we are trying to take advantage of it. He is being very nice and we try to keep a positive attitude ”, he revealed.

