Dua Lipa relives his streaming concert, ‘Studio 2054’, accompanied by an unpublished documentary

MADRID, Mar 18 (EUROPA PRESS) –

On November 27, 2020 more than five million viewers all over the world they entered the ‘Studio 2054’ by Dua Lipa. A live concert broadcast by the platform LIVENow back in stock accompanied by a documentary, ‘The Story Behind The Show’, which will reveal the ins and outs of the show with unpublished behind-the-scenes footage and that includes interviews with Dua Lipa and some of the artists who accompanied her that night.

With a repertoire composed of songs by ‘Future Nostalgia’ and her debut album, Dua served her millions of followers on a futuristic and nostalgic night that featured special guests such as Angèle, Bad Bunny, The Blessed Madonna, Elton John, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus and Tainy.

With her revolutionary virtual show in November of last year, the artist broke world records for live paid music experiences and showed the world what the future of streaming could look like, both from a creative and commercial point of view.

The concert returns together with the premiere of an exclusive documentary about the making-of: ‘The Story Behind The Show’, a behind-the-scenes immersion in the production, the people and the impact of this revolutionary live music event. This documentary tells featuring previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with Dua Lipa, Angèle, The Blessed Madonna, Elton John and other artists.

GRAMMY WINNER FOR BEST POP DISCO

Since the release of his first single in 2015, Dua Lipa has become one of the leading young artists in the world of music. His self-titled debut album has surpassed the 6 million sales worldwide, sales of some of her singles reach 80 million and the video for her quintessential hit, New Rules (the song that changed my life, she confesses), made her the youngest female solo artist to reach one billion views in Youtube.

His second album, ‘Future Nostalgia’ went on sale in March 2020 and has already reached 3 million sales worldwide, he has surpassed 6 billion streams on all his songs and has just been certified platinum in the UK. To celebrate the launch, the artist recorded a live version of the album that featured countless stars, which she titled ‘Studio 2054’ with which he broke international sales records in livestream.

Last February he launched ‘Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition’, an expanded edition of the album with a total of 19 songs that includes songs in collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny or DaBaby. ‘Future Nostalgia’ was nominated for 6 Grammy Awards, among them the Best Pop Vocal Album, with which it was raised in the last edition held on March 15 where the artist performed Levitating and Don’t start now next to DaBaby.

Dua Lipa is the most listened to British artist on Spotify worldwide and the most listened to female artist on the platform. She is also the longest-running female artist in the top 10 since 1955 and the album has spent 28 weeks in the top 10 since its release.

The live concert of Dua Lipa, ‘Studio 2054’ will be available again along with exclusive images of what happened behind the scenes, in the documentary ‘The Story Behind The Show’ starting March 12 on LIVENow. Tickets can now be purchased on the platform’s website at the price of 17 euros.