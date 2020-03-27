In these difficult times that we are living, music is one of the engines that are helping to get ahead. With so much news that we read daily about the coronavirus, many are finding a refuge in the songs to distract us from everything that is happening. And what better way to do it than with a totally new album, because Dua Lipa has just released Future Nostaliga and of course you have to talk about it..

Since the British singer announced that she would be releasing her second studio album, the hype has skyrocketed, because in recent years he dedicated himself to collaborating with musicians such as Diplo, Calvin Harris or Mark Ronson and it had already been a long time since he released his debut album that included roles such as “New Rules” or “Be The One”, so all of his fans sincerely hoped he would come back stronger than ever and apparently he is doing it with Future Nostalgia.

As a cover letter Dua Lipa released some singles like “Don’t Start Now”, “Physical” and “Break My Heat”, songs that made us see perfectly what the pop star wanted to do, because he was taking those danceable sounds of the 70s and 80s like funk or disco and fused them with modern rhythms to remind us that music and genres do not go out of style but are renewed and then re-introduce them to a whole new audience.

Although the idea is not so innovative, because we have already seen it with other artists such as Daft Punk with Random Access Memories, here Dua Lipa manages to give it its personal stamp. Perhaps the singer’s greatest merit is to deliver a pop record with impeccable sound that invites us to take our best steps in these complex moments that the world is experiencing, even though the initial plan was to wait a few more days for the public to hear it.

Just as it has happened to other artists who were about to release an expected album, Dua Lipa was not spared that some living on the internet completely leaked their new album, causing some desperate people to throw it out early. Later on an Instagram Live that he put together with all his fans (with teary eyes and a cut off voice) He said he would bring the album forward so they could be distracted right now and boy is he doing it.

If you want to venture it completely you can listen below:

Of course the blessed internet reacted to the launch of Dua Lipa, since yesterday I started to comment on the songs that come on the album and around there were a few that went ahead and found similar to “Levitating” of the British singer with “Don Diablo” by Miguel Bosé, jiar jiar jiar, although the truth is that in some parts they do sound very similar.

But beyond that coincidence, at dawn a lot of fans burst the streaming platforms to listen to the singer’s news, the vast majority agreeing that Dua Lipa had released one of the best albums of the year and therefore saving this 2020 after everything that is happening with the coronavirus. Could it be that the cure is to dance as if there was no tomorrow?

Here are the best Twitter reactions from Future Nostalgia:

