Dua Lipa postpones his European tour to 2022 – El Sol de México

The famous singer Dua Lipa postponed to 2022 her UK and European tour scheduled for this September and October and added new dates.

“I am completely devastated that I cannot begin the UK and Europe scheduled tour. Please, keep your tickets, as they will be valid for the new dates “, the singer has announced on her Twitter profile.

The tour will pass through some thirty European cities such as London, Berlin, Paris or Madrid, to which are added appointments in Vienna, Lisbon, Munich or Zurich.

The tour will consist of about thirty concerts that will be held between April and June 2022.

The first concert will be in Manchester and the closing will be in Lisbon, in between he will visit the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage, and for us to get together,” said the singer.