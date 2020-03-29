On the occasion of the celebration for his recently released album ‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa it hanged another of his provocative postcards leaving their own and strangers speechless.

And is that the singer has chosen to share an image where her chest is covered only by a tiny pretty transparent blue top that lets you appreciate every detail of its fiery attributes.

“Airplane mode”, the British wrote referring to lthe way his arms spread out pretending to be an aircraft in front of the giant sign with his name.

It should be noted that its recent release has achieved great approval from both its fans and different music critics who have cataloged it as “A powerful pop perfection from a star without fear of speaking its mind.”

.