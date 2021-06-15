Dua Lipa is the British artist most listened to on digital platforms

Dua Lipa has reached a new goal in her artistic career and it seems that her brilliance is just beginning to take off.

Dua Lipa, the 25-year-old British singer and songwriter who has achieved success with her songs “New Rules” and “Levitating”, among others, has already had 6 years of artistic career, and in this period she has achieved what few talents have.

Dua has won accolades from the American Music Awards, the BBC, the Brit Awards, the Grammys, MTV, among others, but it was barely known that she has managed to position herself as the second most listened to artist on Spotify and the female performer with more reproductions on the platform.

The success of her album “Future Nostalgia” has given her such a boost that she is practically the queen of pop right now. With such recognition, Dua is on a par with fellow countrymen Ed Sheeran and members of Coldplay, who reached this record in previous years.

Dua thanked her fans for their support and listening, who have favored her with their preference, giving her about 68 and a half million listens per month.

Her most recent single “Love Again” went viral both because of the story behind the song, which the interpreter shares in the first person on the Netflix show “Song Exploder”, and because of the comparisons with themes by Ana Bárbara and Ángela Aguilar.

As part of her celebration of this new success, Dua went out to dinner with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. For her outing, she chose an I.Am.Gia mini skirt worth $ 84, a white Chrome Hearts Tank and Prada knee-high boots for $ 2,450.

The singer has shared sneak peaks from her recent days, in which her look is also appreciated, which she completed with a $ 650 Burberrry bag.