Dua Lipa is crowned as the absolute winner at the Brit Awards

Dua Lipa was crowned this Tuesday as the absolute winner at the Brit awards ceremony, adding to her record the award of Best British Female Artist and that of best album by Future Nostalgia.

The British composer of Albanian-Kosovar origin starred in a gala that marked the return of live shows to the United Kingdom, suspended by the pandemic, and was a multi-colored riot of female empowerment in front of 4,000 attendees, mostly “essential workers”.

Coldplay were in charge of opening the night, with a memorable performance from a platform on the River Thames in front of the O2 Arena in London. With colored fireworks and holograms they presented their new single Higher Power.

Dua Lipa took over decked out with the Union Jack, the British flag, while pretending to travel in a glam version of the London Underground and performing some of his biggest hits, such as Hallucinate, Don’t Start Now or Physical.

Dua Lipa, wearing the UK flag, during her performance at the 2021 Brit Awards, in London.JOHN MARSHALL / EFE

Women were the main protagonists of the night and they took most of the prizes. In fact, four of the five nominees in the top category, Best British Album, were female.

Dua Lipa, who won two of the three awards for which she was nominated, took advantage of her speeches to vindicate the role of women in the industry, as well as that of the workers who have been on the front line during the pandemic.

“It is very good to applaud them but we also have to pay them. I think we all need to give them a big round of applause and send Boris a message [Johnson] that we all support a fair pay raise for those who are in the front line, “he added to cheers from the audience.

2021 was the year in which, after 41 editions of the Brit, the Global Icon award went to a woman: Taylor Swift, the only artist who has managed to place in less than a year three of his albums at number one on the UK sales charts.

“We live in a world where anyone can say what they want about you, but you have the right to prove them wrong,” he said upon receiving the award.

For its part, Little mix was crowned as best british group and also made history in the Brit, being the first female formation to win this award after 41 editions of the awards.

“It is not easy to be a girl group in the British music industry,” they said when collecting the award in a speech in which they talked about “misogyny”, “discrimination” and “sexism” what women artists face.

The members of Little Mix pose with the award for the best British group, at the Brit 2021 gala.JOHN MARSHALL / EFE

Internationally, the American sisters of HAIM they won the award for best group; Billie Eilish won the award for best female artist. The Weeknd received from the hands of former US First Lady Michelle Obama the Brit a best male artist.

The components of the HAIM group, on the red carpet of the Brit Awards 2021.JOHN MARSHALL / EFE

The O2 Arena experienced a frenzied gala that featured, for the fourth consecutive year, the incisive humor of the British comedian Jake Whitehall, as well as the performances of Griff -awarded as a revelation artist-, or the promise of pop Olivia Rodrigo, who made his debut on British soil playing his well-known Drivers License.

Olivia Rodrigo, during her performance at the Brit 2021 awards ceremony, at the O2 Arena in London.JOHN MARSHALL / EFE

One of the most special moments of the night, without a doubt, was the version of It’s A Sin by Pet Shop Boys by Elton John and Years & Years, which was reminiscent of the eponymous series on AIDS in the eighties and highlighted the rainbow as a symbol of the British people during the pandemic.

Elton John and Olly Alexander (Years & Years), during their performance at the 2021 Brtit awards ceremony.JOHN MARSHALL / EFE

Former One Direction component Harry Styles and his Watermelon sugar they won the Brit a best single British snatched the opportunity to take the hat-trick from Dua Lipa.

The voices of Rag N ‘Bone and Pink, along with a gospel choir, put the finishing touch to a night that was reminiscent of those of yesteryear, no masks, no safety distance, and returned the illusion for music in a litmus test for British culture after the pandemic.