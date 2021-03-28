Dua Lipa gets sassy with ‘spicy’ photoshoot

Dua Lipa, famous British singer, model and designer, ignited social networks with her new publication where she became one of the most daring with her ‘spicy’ photoshoot that drove everyone crazy on Instagram.

Dua Lipa, a 25-year-old singer who has won the Grammy Awards on several occasions, showed all her beauty and sensuality by dressing in a little pink and white dress and black tennis shoes where she gave the appearance of a ‘good girl’.

“As if butter wouldn’t melt.”, Dua published along with a series of photographs where he can be seen in various poses that all his followers love.

This publication already has more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments that surrendered to how beautiful she looks and how good she looks in those clothes, also surrendering to her talent as artists and the music she makes.

