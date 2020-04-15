Dua Lipa.

Photo:

TOLGA AKMEN / . / .

The current crisis experienced by coronavirus has not been an impediment to the big magazines continue to implement editorial strategies that had been planned well in advance.

Such is the case of ELLE, publication that chose Dua Lipa as his most recent cover, in which The British woman is shown more ardent than ever.

With a fascinating blend of transparencies, lace and leather, the interpreter of “New Rules” has captivated his millions of followers, those who do not stop praising his figure.

Lipa is quarantining her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, while sharing many of his photos from the everyday during their isolation.

