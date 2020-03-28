Dua Lipa could have released the best album of the year | INSTAGRAM

Dua Lipa fans are living the future and an unconventional album arrival, because as we know the star released his new album a week earlier via the internet.

Future Nostalgia, where Dua features written contributions from Tove Lo and Madonna producer Stuart Price, was released online, all thanks to its content being leaked on social media.

So far the criticism of the album has been spectacular, critics consider it “viscerally brilliant” and “pop perfection”. Being the highest rated album of 2020 on the review site Metacritic, with an average score of 92.

Dua Lipa decided to release the album, although she revealed it with nerves. Some critics commented that “Dua Lipa offers harsh truths with a soundtrack that is ridiculously good,” giving it five stars. The NME gave it top marks, naming the album a “powerful pop perfection of a star without fear of speaking its mind.”

Something that was quite applauded is that Dua Lipa did not take “the easy way” of making an album full of collaborations with other stars. The album was released with an emotional Instagram live, where he admitted having mixed feelings about releasing new music during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve had a bit of a conflict over whether it’s the right thing to do during this time because a lot of people are suffering. I’m not sure if I’m doing the right thing, but I think what we need the most right now is music, and we need joy and we need trying to see the light. “

“I hope it makes you smile and I hope it makes you dance and I hope it makes you feel proud. I have never felt more doing this album. And I am grateful to some amazing people who held my hand, allowed me to believe, gave me confidence to go deeper and create something fun, consistent and reminiscent of my childhood influences, “referring to Michael Hutchence of INXS.

Dua has won multiple Brit Awards lately and was also the best new artist at last year’s Grammys, so this could be her new hit that ranks her as Best Album of the Year, although it’s still too early to determine.

