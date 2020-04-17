Dua Lipa could have plagiarized Kimberly Loaiza’s song | Instagram

Has Dua Lipa plagiarized Kimberly Loaiza? Netizens have begun to mutter and claim one of her songs is a plagiarism of La Lindura Mayor’s latest hit, Don’t Be Jealous.

The youtuber has exceeded 100 million views on YouTube with this topic so it would not be a surprise if it were a preamble to new successes.

The controversy was launched on Twitter, where in a profile that calls itself “Bercovich”, various Internet users pointed out that the song Good in bed by the British singer is nothing more than a copy of Do not be jealous.

For those who want to see why KIMBERLY LOAIZA wants to sue DUA LIPA for PLAGIO, here I leave the pieces of the songs, so they do not look any further – BERCOVICH (@JuniorBercovich)

April 15, 2020

The controversy arises when comparing the beginning of both songs since they assure they are heard quite similar, what do you think ?.

Many claim that Kim could sue his success for this plagiarism; However, the singer has not commented on it.

Netizens claim that the theme of Dua Lipa is that of Kim Loaiza, since for a long time Do not be jealous it was released previously.

We only have to wait for the response of the famous youtuber, Could it be that he will proceed against the internationally renowned singer?

