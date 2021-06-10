Dua Lipa became the most listened to artist on radio and television in the United Kingdom – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Dua Lipa unseated Ed Sheeran as the most listened to artist both on radio and television in the United Kingdom during 2020. This was achieved thanks to the success of his second album Future Nostalgia, with which he achieved the first position that Sheeran had since 2017.

The news was released by the UK Music Licensing Company (PPL), which detailed that the fact that the album was released just four days after the start of the first national lockdown in March 2020 caused it to be “ the soundtrack of many people during the pandemic ”.

Now visit: Dua Lipa, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Lorde, Interpol and Nick Cave, at Primavera Sound 2022

“I am incredibly proud to be the most listened to artist on radio, television and across the UK. I wanted Future Nostalgia to bring some happiness in such a difficult time, “said Lipa, of Kosovar Albanian origin through a statement.

Two singles from the album, Don’t Start Now and Physical, were placed in the top 10 of the most listened to songs of 2020, in a PPL list led by The Weeknd with his Blinding Lights, which has already earned the Canadian artist the BRIT a Best International Male Artist.

The British composer this year has won several musical awards, last May she managed to obtain two awards at the Brit Awards, which recognize the best of music in Great Britain. There, the New Rules interpreter gave a political speech about the payment received by health personnel who treat Covid-19 on the front line.

Lipa dedicated her first award to nurse and teacher Elizabeth Anionwu. “She has spent her nursing career fighting racial injustice; It has also been a long time and is a strong, staunch advocate for the protection of frontline workers. Anionwu also said that there is a huge disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers because it is very good to applaud for them, but we have to pay them, “said the Don’t Start Now interpreter.