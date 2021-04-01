Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste dominate the nominations at the Brit Awards – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste, are the singers who head the list of nominees for the Brit Awards, with three nominations each in the awards that reward the best of UK music.

The three Britons were nominated for best female solo artist and album of the year. Lipa is also in the running for the best British single award for Physical.

Parks and Celeste, the latter nominated for an Oscar for best song for Hear My Voice from the film The Trial of the Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7), are measured by the Brit for breakthrough artist.

Other triple nominees on the list are DJ Joel Corry and rap duo Young T & Bugsey.

The winners will be announced on May 11 at a ceremony that will have a live show but with a limited and socially distanced audience, which will take place at the O2 Arena in London. This will be one of the first awards to be held in the United Kingdom in person since the Covid-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.

The Brit Awards are a showcase for local talent although they have been criticized in past editions for not reflecting the diversity of British music.

In 2017, the academy made up of more than 1,000 music industry professionals who choose the winners, expanded in a bid for greater diversity and gender equity.

However, the award was criticized last year for not recognizing women, as there were no female artists among the candidates for album of the year. This year, the category includes four: Parks, Celeste, Lipa and Jessie Ware. J Hus is the only nominated male artist.