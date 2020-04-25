Dua Lipa and her friend in a daring photo celebrate their wedding, incredible news | Instagram

This is the famous British singer-songwriter model and Dua Lipa, she decided to make a very important announcement through her official Instagram where she announced a future wedding.

This is her best friend’s wedding, which has her super excited, in such a way that she cannot contain your feelings and had to hold back her tears.

In her last post she wrote: “My best friend is going to get married !!!!! My heart is going to explode with all the happiness, love and emotion that this gives me! I am very happy for you and @bashir, you two were made for each other and I am very excited for this next chapter in your life together … I’m not crying! “, expressing all their feelings with this news.

In the first photograph she and her best friend appear wearing a short white dress with which they were celebrating at one of their private parties.

In their second photograph, the couple that will soon be husband and wife appear in a very pretty photograph in which they appear hugged for the third photo. The two appear together and sticking out their tongues, since the two young women are daring and naughty.

Dua lipa has always shown herself to be a very good friend as she has mentioned on several occasions how happy she is for the achievements of her loved ones, something that keeps her motivated to keep going.

It is worth mentioning that the famous recently released her album through the internet all thanks to the fact that it had leaked and was causing her great problems. However, its digital launch was a success and everyone has enjoyed their new music and new videos in which they also appear very daring and seductive.

Dua Lipa is one of the artists who has been on the lips of all these last months, both for her great talent and for her beauty, as well as her habit of not wearing a bra, as she is super liked by her fans and users on social networks.

