Dua Lipa and her boyfriend from bed celebrate their first year together

Dua Lipa wanted to give her boyfriend Anwar Hadid a nice gift, since they are already a year together and the singer wanted to show how happy he is to date Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother, with a series of photographs, some more daring than others .

They were published on her official Instagram account, where the British singer posted a photo of them in their bed together, one that generated controversy and tenderness.

In recent months, the couple has remained in London, since they are taking care of themselves by the pandemic, putting themselves in quarantine first in a rental place, the first one they found, after returning to the Dua department, which they found. flooded.

Dua shared that they actually had a pretty good time together. « I am much better, more organized and Anwar not so much, but together we form a really good team, it seems that love is helping with all this, » she revealed to a media outlet that interviewed her.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid appeared together and having their first dates in the summer of 2019, when they were caught kissing and looking very close at the BST festival in Hyde Park. A few months later they reported that they were already living together, in the style of the great celebrities.

They first performed together on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on November 24. That was when they decided to kiss each other in front of the camera and surprise the world with their love, because some couples reserve a lot and that was not their case.

She was the one who started the romance with Anwar Hadid, revealing him Dua Lipa herself, because after he entered his DM everything began. Dua had sent the young man a private message on Instagram: « I have a confession to make. I definitely did. »

Although they actually met for the first time at a social gathering, it all continued thanks to social media. Dua Lipa is one of the artists who has been on the lips of all these past months, both for her great talent and for her beauty.