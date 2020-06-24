The process for make room for 5G in the 694-790 MHz frequency band (700 MHz band in short) assumes having to move several DTT channels to other lower frequencies, exactly the same process of releasing the 800 MHz band that we experienced in 2015. And for this reason we have been seeing the digitalesdigital blackouts ’since 2019, which are causing many people to retune to TV channels on their televisions – something that It does not affect if you watch TV through digital services such as Vodafone Ono, Orange, Movistar +, etc.

Stopped by Covid-19

The Second Digital Dividend, which had end date next June 30, had to be interrupted suddenly after decreeing the state of alarm in Spain and the Covid-19 health crisis. For this reason, since March 14, the retuning of DTT was stopped until it resumed again a month ago, at the end of May.

But due to the extraordinary situation we are experiencing, in the midst of the New Normal, the works have had to stop again. For this reason, the Council of Ministers approved today the new date for completion of the process release of the 700MHz band, which will be next October 31, 2020.

New date: October

This new date is “consequence of the exceptional situation caused by the health crisis of COVID-19 “, since the social distancing and mobility restriction measures implemented during the state of alarm forced “to slow down the execution of the actions for the release of these frequencies, necessary for the deployment of future 5G networks“

Consequently, there is also a postponement of the tender for the 700Mhz frequency band for 5G services, which, as announced last May by the third vice president and minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, will take place in the first quarter of 2021.

Simulcast broadcasts maintained

The new date to complete the process of the Second Digital Dividend has been established taking into account the end of the state of alarm, the Plan for the Transition towards a New Normality and after analyzing the situation of the work carried out to date throughout Spain.

On the other hand, las simulcast broadcasts (simultaneous emission of a television channel through the new and old frequencies) they will remain until September 30, in order to make it easier for users to adapt their facilities to receive the new planned frequencies.