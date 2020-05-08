At the end of the year we told you about various ways of watching TV on iPhone and Android, mainly referring to best applications with which you can do it. However, it may be the case that we do not want to install anything on our mobile and this is where PHOTOCALL.TV comes into play, a website that allows us to do this and that we have discovered through our colleagues in Genbeta.

We are going to tell you how to access it, how its interface seen on mobile works and the possibilities it offers us to watch freeview television without having to go through any type of application.

PHOTOCALL.TV, a magnificent website optimized for mobile

PHOTOCALL.TV is a web page, although after testing it on both iOS and Android we have been able to verify that its operation is quite good if we access it from the mobile version. As soon as we open the page we access a huge list of channels. In this great mosaic of them we find Spanish DTT television, local and others, it is enough to recognize the logo of the channel to know which one it is.

To access the broadcast we must click on the logo of that channel. Here are several possibilities, such as entering the live broadcast from Photocall’s own website or going directly to the official web player of the television channel to choose between programs, series and others that are uploaded. After pressing live, we immediately access the video playback, no ads or advertising of any kind.

We can adjust the playback to full screen to see the contents without any distraction, as if we were watching it in an app

Regarding the playback settings, we can adjust its quality, volume, play / pause and the possibility of putting the content in full screen to view it, forgetting that we are using the browser of our mobile.

Remember also that you can always always add a shortcut to your desktop with the website, so you don’t have to write the address every time you want to access it.

