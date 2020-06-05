The manufacturer of trucks and tractors Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) estimates that motor transport activity in the North American region It will return to pre-health crisis levels until the end of June.

This has been estimated, since it has monitored, in real time since the limitation of activities, the movement of 130,000 Freightliner Cascadia vehicles in the region and that have their telemetry technology.

In a statement, the automaker notes that these data have provided a real-time picture of the effects of confinement and the slump in economic activity across the continent.

He detected that as the Covid-19 pandemic was advancing, the weekly mileage accumulated by the connected collective fleet of Cascadia it began to decline markedly, decreasing by approximately 15 percent in late April.

Until May, DTNA observed a change in this trend, with an increase in mileage every week, so it expects to return to pre-crisis levels in late June.

In the same statement, Roger Nielsen, President and CEO of DTNA said that the firm is open for business and that its commitment to clients and operators, collaborators, their families and the world remains strong.

Telemetry technology installed in 130,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks Courtesy: DTNA

Mexico key market, returns to normal



In the same statement DTNA highlights that almost three months after the first effects of the pandemic, it has reopened its nine manufacturing plants in North America.

For Mexico, this reopening occurred on June 1 at its truck manufacturing plants. in Saltillo in the state of Coahuila and Santiago in the State of Mexico.



This marked the beginning of the full revival of the firm to restart the replenishment of commercial vehicles for operators worldwide.

The automaker indicated that both plants in Mexico are strong nodes in the DTNA production network and help maintain truck manufacturing to export to the 35 countries where it sells commercial vehicles.

He stressed that the supply chain of Daimler relies heavily on the United States and Mexico for all new truck manufacturing in North America, with components and assemblies crossing the border in both directions.

In response, the manufacturing pace at DTNA continues to advance with more than 500 trucks, buses and special chassis produced daily in the past few days.

The Santiago and Saltillo plants are strategic for the DTNA supply chain Courtesy: DTNA

Security measures



To enable the reopening of all its plants, DTNA took advantage of the lessons learned from its global network of new Daimler AG vehicle production facilities.

Thus implementing universal safety protocols with measures adapted for each installation in your network to make workspaces safer and fully comply with all federal, state, municipal and local regulations.

He noted that, at all its facilities throughout the United States and Mexico, DTNA established working groups to routinely evaluate and adjust their protocols.

These include: standardized cleaning regimes, redesigned compliance workflows with social distancing, redesigned plans of common spaces, temperature control and health questionnaires for employees and visitors, as well as frequent communication with employees.

It should be noted that the operations in Santiago and Saltillo reopened the week of May 18 to train their employees, perform tests on safety protocols and limited production, after receiving certification from the federal government.