The Ingolstadt firm will say goodbye to the category at the end of the 2020 season

In principle, BMW would remain the only brand for the 2021 season

Audi has officially announced that it will say goodbye to the DTM at the end of the 2020 season to focus its resources on Formula E. The crisis of the Covid-19 coronavirus and the willingness of the Volkswagen Group to bet on new technologies, key factors. In principle, BMW would remain the only brand for the 2021 season.

It was first Mercedes in late 2018; Later, Aston Martin announced in January of the same year that, after a season with many difficulties, it was abandoning the DTM with immediate effect and leaving the category with only two brands involved: Audi – current champion of drivers and constructors – and BMW.

However, the coronavirus crisis is beginning to take its toll on brands, which are seeing their resources decrease and cost savings have become mandatory. For this reason, Audi has decided to bet on Formula E – a category in which they have also achieved successes – and leave the DTM aside. The car competition, at a crossroads.

“Audi has shaped the DTM and the DTM has shaped Audi. This shows what power lies in motoring, technologically and emotionally,” said Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AUDI AG, in the farewell statement from the DTM.

“With this energy we will drive our transformation towards sporty and sustainable electric mobility. That is why we are also focusing our efforts on the track and systematically competing for tomorrow’s projection. Formula E offers a very attractive platform for it. To complement it, we are researching other motorsports formats for the future. ”

It should be remembered that Audi has achieved everything in the DTM: 23 titles in total – 11 of them drivers -, 114 victories, 345 podiums and 106 Poles, among other successes. From the DTM they respect the decision of the German brand, but regret that they had to do with the situation of saying goodbye to the category.

“Today is a difficult day for motorsports in Germany and across Europe. I deeply regret Audi’s decision to withdraw from the DTM after the 2020 season. While we respect the board’s position, the short-term nature of this announcement presents ITR, our partner BMW and our teams have a number of challenges. Given our common partnership and the particular difficulties we all faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, we expected a united approach, “said Gerhard Berger.

“This decision worsens the situation and the future of the DTM, which now largely depends on how our partners and sponsors react to this decision. However, I hope that Audi will undertake its departure appropriately, responsibly and in full partnership with ITR. My commitment remains in effect for the coming year, and to ensure an exciting and competitive season, but, as soon as possible, I also want to have some planning security for our participating teams, sponsors and all those whose work depends on the DTM, “added Berger to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.