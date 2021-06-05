DT of Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona; Sérgio Conceição renews with Porto

Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição, who has directed Porto since 2017, renewed his contract with the dragons until 2024 and assured that “there are things more important than money.”

“When the president spoke to me and we talked about the renewal, obviously there are other things much more important than money and the contract. It counts my ambition, our ambition, dedication to the club, what we want every day to be stronger and continue to be a winning club, “he told reporters after signing the contract at the Do Dragão Stadium.

Also read: Mexico vs Romania: Schedule and where to see the friendly match of the Mexican National Team Sub 23

The event was attended by the president of Porto, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, who pointed out that “when after 4 years it is renewed for another 3 it is a sign of great confidence and security in what you want.”

Conceição, 46, came to Porto in 2017 from French Nantes and in his first season made the team champion of the League, which had a four-year title drought.

To that trophy was added another League in 2020, a Portuguese Super Cup in 2019 and a Portuguese Cup in 2020, although this last season ended without titles.

Conceição began his career on the bench as an assistant at Standard de Liège and later moved to Portuguese football, in which he directed Olhanense, Académica, Braga -which he led to the final of the Portuguese Cup- and Vitória de Guimarães.

In addition, he has a long career as a player and was international with Portugal, with which he played 56 games and scored 12 goals. As a player, he has a career as a midfielder with Porto, Lazio, Inter Milan and Standard de Liege.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content