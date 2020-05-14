Thursday May 14, 2020

Heiko Herrlich, former player and current coach of Augsburg in German soccer, will not attend the first date in the return of the Bundesliga after violating the quarantine. The 48-year-old strategist left his concentration hotel putting his health and that of his close ones at risk.

The return of German football is not a light process. The authorities and the federation are controlling every aspect necessary to comply with the protocols that guarantee the health of the players and the community involved.

Even an outlet to buy from the corner store can put the Bundesliga restart at risk. As happened to Heiko Herrlich, coach of the Augsburg team that will face Wolfsburg on Saturday 16 on the first day of the Bavarian competition after its suspension due to the pandemic.

However, the team will not have the shouts and orders of their coach on the court for the punishment Herrlich received after violating the quarantine. The 48-year-old strategist left his hotel today (05/14) to go shopping at a nearby store.

“I made a mistake when leaving the hotel,” said the former German player in a statement to apologize for his action. “Although I have followed all the hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel or otherwise, I cannot undo this,” he added in his message.

The coach is totally sorry for above all not fulfilling his role as a public figure in these fundamental days for the Bundesliga. “In this situation, I couldn’t act as a role model for my team and the public,” said Heiko Herrlich.

In a conference prior to his statement, the Augsburg coach commented that he had left his premises to buy toothpaste. Herrlich was expensive for the hygienic input because he will not be able to accompany his team in the new debut against Wolfsburg.