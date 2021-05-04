Ds3 crossback performance line launch colombia

The DS3 Crossback arrived, a vehicle that we had talked about in these same pages after its world reveal, in early 2019, and that today it is presented in our market with a more sporty equipment that distinguishes it from its similar Peugeot and Citroën, and that places it very well within the nascent portfolio of this French label next to the luxurious SUV DS7 Crossback present here for a long time.

But it is not only that sportsmanship that makes him look different from the others. Since its birth in 2009, DS was entrusted with the mission of becoming the luxury brand of the French group PSA (Peugeot-Citroën), hence its sophisticated finishes, defined by its designers as having a “diamond effect” and evident in the front grille, the ventilation grilles, the window switches or the ignition button, whose appearance evokes the of the precious mineral.

To that look common to all DS models they added here the Performance Line seal, which is evident not only in the predominantly black wheels, but in the interior with chairs covered in fabric and alcantara with different seams, the sports steering wheel with shift paddles that is complemented by the pedals made of brushed aluminum, the decorative inserts or the finishes, also in alcantara, for the dash and doors.

They equipped it with the Puretech turbo 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, capable of reaching 155 horsepower and 240 Nm of torque, with a transmission system that stands out for the efficient staggering of the changes that makes its passage almost imperceptible up and down. We were able to verify this, not only during the driving tests of this model as part of its global launch two years ago, but also at the command of the new Peugeot 2008 GT Line, armed with the same mechanical train.

The DS3 Crossback was mounted on the modular CMP platform used by several cars in the group, with a sport-tuned suspension designed exclusively for Performance Line models. Also a bodywork 4,118 millimeters long, 1,791 wide and 1,534 millimeters high, with a wheelbase of 2,558 millimeters (more compact and sporty than that of its Peugeot cousin), which provides a comfortable cabin for five passengers and a 350-liter trunk that can be expanded to 1,050 with the rear seatbacks lowered.

It includes a complete package of safety and driving aids, consisting of six airbags, a reverse camera with front and rear sensors, autonomous emergency braking up to 85 kph, fatigue and lane departure alerts, ‘DS Sensorial Drive’ driving mode selector, traffic sign recognition system with automatic activation of the adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, and light and rain sensors.

Data sheet

Engine: 1,199 cm3 turbo

Power: 155 horses at 5,500 rpm

Torque: 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm

Transmission: 8 automatic gears

Traction: 4×2

Kilogram / horse ratio: 7.8

Acceleration (0 to 100 kph): 8.2 s

Keys

-The plates come off the body when the doors are unlocked and remain stored while the vehicle is in circulation to add to its aesthetics and aerodynamics.

-It is offered in five color options, all with a contrasting black roof, as well as the power-operated side mirrors, which match that same tone with that of the frame.

-The 18-inch black wheels with chrome details are typical of the Performance Line version and protect the brake system of ventilated discs at the front and solid at the rear.

-The headlights are of Active Matrix Led technology that automatically lowers the intensity of the light beam so as not to dazzle the vehicles that circulate in the opposite direction.

-The DS logo was located across the center of the matte black finish front grille and the Performance Line seal is bolted onto the hood and front doors.

Competitors

Mini Cooper Countryman Pepper / 119 million pesos / Holland

ENGINE: 1,499 cm3 TwinPower turbo

POWER: 136 horses at 4,400 rpm

TORQUE: 220 Nm at 1,400 rpm

CASE: 6 automatic gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, stability control, collision alert, light and rain sensors, Isofix anchor for child seats BODYWORK: SUV

Mini Cooper Countryman Pepper

Peugeot 2008 GT Line / 107 million pesos / France

ENGINE: 1,199 turbo

POWER: 155 horses at 5,500 rpm

TORQUE: 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm

CASE: 8 gears automatic

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 8 airbags, cruise control, Isofix anchor, brake and hill start assist, descent control, reverse camera

BODYWORK: SUV

Peugeot 2008 2021

Seat Ateca Style Sport / 120 million pesos / Czech Republic

ENGINE: 1,395 cm3 turbo

POWER: 150 horses at 5,000-6,000 rpm

TORQUE: 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm

CASE: 8 gears automatic

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 7 airbags, Isofix anchor with Top Tether for child seats, light and rain sensors, fatigue detector, camera with alerts

BODYWORK: SUV

SEAT Ateca 2021